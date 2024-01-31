Watch CBS News
Loyola (MD) loses to Bucknell 67-52

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Noah Williamson scored 28 points as Bucknell beat Loyola (MD) 67-52 on Wednesday night.

Williamson added eight rebounds and three steals for the Bison (9-13, 6-3 Patriot League). Jack Forrest added 14 points while going 5 of 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range), and he also had three steals. Elvin Edmonds IV had eight points.

The Greyhounds (4-18, 2-7) were led in scoring by Deon Perry, who finished with 22 points, five assists and two steals. Alonso Faure added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Loyola (MD).

