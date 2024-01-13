Loyola (MD) loses to Boston University 60-58

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Morales had 24 points in Boston University's 60-58 win against Loyola of Maryland on Saturday night.

BU trailed by 12 at halftime and finally took the lead 57-56 on a three-point play by Morales with 3 minutes left in the game. After two free throws by Loyola's Deon Perry, Morales hit a 3-pointer for a 60-58 lead and there was no more scoring in the final 2:28.

Morales added seven rebounds and four steals for the Terriers (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League). Nic Nobili shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Miles Brewster was 4 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Milos Ilic led the way for the Greyhounds (3-14, 1-3) with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Loyola also got 13 points from D'Angelo Stines. In addition, Golden Dike had 12 points and six rebounds.

