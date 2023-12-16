Loyola (MD) loses 62-54 to George Mason

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall had 17 points in George Mason's 62-54 victory against Loyola (MD) on Saturday night.

Hall also contributed 13 rebounds for the Patriots (8-2, Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Maddox scored 13 points, going 2 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the line. Jared Billups was 2 of 5 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Deon Perry led the way for the Greyhounds (1-10, Patriot League) with 13 points. Loyola (MD) also got 11 points and two steals from D'Angelo Stines. In addition, Alonso Faure had 10 points. The loss was the Greyhounds' ninth in a row.

George Mason takes on Bridgewater (VA) at home on Tuesday, and Loyola (MD) hosts Saint Mary's (MD) on Friday.

