Loyola defeats Calvert Hall in Turkey Bowl

BALTIMORE -- Loyola defeated Calvert Hall 48 to 20 in the 103rd edition of the Turkey Bowl at Towson University.

The Dons were led by running back Kendrick Worthington who rushed for 226 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Loyola led 13 to 7 at halftime, and then a four-yard touchdown by Worthington increased the lead to 20 to 7 early in the third quarter.

Calvert Hall answered with a 51-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jae'Oyn Williams.

The teams traded touchdowns for the rest of the second half before Worthington closed it out with his final touchdown with 30 seconds to go.

Loyola has won two of the last three meetings, and the team leads the overall series 51-44. There have been eight ties, too.

The Turkey Bowl is one of the longest-running Catholic prep school rivalries in the nation.