Loyola Blakefield students host 'Memory Lane' prom for senior citizens coping with dementia

BALTIMORE -- Eighth-grade students at a preparatory school in Towson attended a prom designed to give seniors living with dementia the opportunity to walk down memory lane on Sunday.

Loyola Blakefield students decided to host the prom after learning how social interaction stimulates cognition.

They had taken an Alzheimer's Association education program on dementia's causes, effects and associated behaviors, according to school officials.

The prom was supported by the Alzheimer's Association's The Longest Day—an annual fundraiser which has its participants host an event or activity of their choice.

 "Having students take an interest in supporting seniors with cognitive challenges is impressive," Nicole Gorski, program manager for The Longest Day, said. "This forum benefits the person with dementia as well as the caregiver who often has limited opportunities for combined social engagement."

First published on April 23, 2023 / 10:21 PM

