Looking for love this Valentine's Day? The FBI warns, some promises could leave you penniless

BALTIMORE -- The FBI issued a warning Monday about romance scams, which promise love and happiness, but, in fact, rob victims of their savings.

The FBI's Baltimore field office said it urges the public to watch out for con artists seeking to target and take advantage of people looking for romantic partners or companionship online this Valentine's Day.

Here is what the FBI said you should look out for:

If you meet someone online, their profile could be fake. The criminal will often work quickly to gain your trust, then use that relationship to manipulate or steal from you.

Usually, the FBI said, victims are tricked into sending money or sharing personal and financial information.

Seniors are particularly susceptible, but anyone can become a victim.

If you do meet someone online, make sure it's on a dating site with a well-known reputation, search people's photos and profiles to see if they appear in other places.

Do not send money to someone you've never met in person.

According to the FBI, in Maryland, 350 victims reported losing $15.6 million in 2022. Of those reports, 120 victims were over 60 years old.

If you need to report a suspected scam, contact the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Also, contact your bank if you've sent money.