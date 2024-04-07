Looking for a spot to watch the solar eclipse? Check out these events

Cody Boteler shares what to know about April's solar eclipse

BALTIMORE - More than 30 million skygazers will get to experience a solar eclipse on Monday afternoon.

Here, in Maryland, we will see about 85 to 90 percent totality by around 3:21 p.m. Further west, the totality will be even greater.

Either way, you can still expect a celestial spectacle.

The last solar eclipse happened in 2017 which moved through South Carolina.

This solar eclipse on Monday, however, will be the last visible from the contiguous U.S. until August 2044, according to NASA.

Several places across the region will be celebrating and hosting events to view the solar eclipse.

The safest way to look at a partially eclipsed sun is with eclipse glasses that meet an international standard, ISO 12312-2, according to the American Optometric Association.

You want to avoid looking directly at the eclipse.

The Maryland Science Center is hosting a Solar Eclipse Watch Party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Maryland Science Center, you can "create your own pinhole viewer and customize a pair of eclipse glasses." Then, you can go outside and view the partial solar eclipse.

Johns Hopkins University is hosting a Solar Eclipse Celebration from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Beach at the Homewood campus, located at 3400 North Charles Street. This is a free event with experts on hand to answer questions.

The Enoch Pratt Free Library, located at 3024 Garrison Blvd., is conducting a Solar Eclipse Party. People can decorate their solar eclipse glasses and stick around for the eclipse.

University of Maryland, Baltimore County is inviting the community to watch the solar eclipse at the Pond Patio on campus. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., free eclipse glasses will be given away.

B&O Railroad in Baltimore is inviting guests to participate in a viewing starting at 1 p.m. when solar eclipse viewing glasses will be given away.

The Baltimore County Public Library is hosting "Solar Eclipse: Discovering the Magic in the Sky." at the Loch Raven branch.

"Explore shadows, model Earth's rotation and make an eclipse craft," the library system said.

The Y Swim Center in Randallstown will have a Solar Eclipse Watch Party.

"Nibble on Sun Chips and Moon Pies while watching the eclipse arrive," the invitation said.

This event is for participants 18 and older. Registration is required.

Macaroni Kid is hosting a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Patterson Park in Baltimore. Eclipse viewing glasses will be provided and snacks will be available.