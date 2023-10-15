Watch CBS News
Long touchdowns by Heidenreich and Tecza lift Navy to 14-0 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eli Heidenreich and Alex Tecza scored on plays of 60-plus yards in the second half and Navy defeated Charlotte 14-0 on Saturday.

It was the second shutout this season for Navy (3-3, 2-2 American Athletic Conference).

Each team was held to 265 yards, but the Midshipmen broke through on Heidenreich's 69-yard touchdown catch from Braxton Woodson in the third quarter and Tecza's 62-yard burst up the middle in the fourth.

Woodson, a freshman who took over for injured Tai Lavatai (rib), completed 5 of 14 passes for 85 yards and added 58 yards rushing. Tecza finished with 75 of Navy's 173 yards on the ground.

Shadrick Byrd had 92 yards rushing for the 49ers (1-5, 0-2) and Trexler Ivey was 11 of 27 passing for 142 yards. He was intercepted twice.

Navy's other shutout was a 24-0 win over Wagner in September.

First published on October 14, 2023

