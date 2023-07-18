Long-time Baltimore political aide Anthony McCarthy awaits new kidney, friends to hold fundraiser

BALTIMORE - Long-time political aid and radio host Anthony McCarthy has been battling kidney disease and is in desperate need of a transplant.

After more than three decades of serving Baltimore, he will wait for a new kidney in Virginia.

However, before he goes, some of the biggest names in local politics along with friends, will celebrate his life and legacy with a Love Fest in Ellicott City.

McCarthy was a quiet giant in the room when some of the Baltimore's biggest decision were made.

"I remember running around City Hall," McCarthy said. "I remember running all around Baltimore when I had so much energy and now I can't even walk."

Unable to walk, move around on his own and now needing the assistance of others just to eat, his humbling reality includes three days a week of dialysis appointments.

McCarthy said he lost other friends that way.

"They close their eyes, and, the dialysis takes over their lives and we lose them," McCarthy said. "I don't want that to happen."

And now that fear is his driving force to live.

In his most important time of need, all the political giants who he has served are now helping him to win the race for his life.

"And I didn't know what I was going to do, and one of my friends said, let's reach out to all the people you have worked for, Kweisi Mfume, Sheila Dixon, let's reach out to all of these folks and see if they will step up."

Those politicians are stepping up and reaching into their hearts and pockets to support a dear friend and colleague whose bills and financial needs have piled up.

On Wednesday, July 19, a fundraiser called "Love Fest" will be helped in Ellicott City.

"It's going to be a time where we stop for a moment and we just love and walk down memory lane," McCarthy said. "A lot of people are going to tell stories and play music and eat good food."

But McCarthy's ultimate hope is for a new kidney, and some financial support, as he prepares to move to an assisted living facility in Virginia.

"I want to live, I want to walk, I want to laugh, I want to dance," McCarthy said. "I want to do all the things I used to do, again."