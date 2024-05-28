Long-standing Anne Arundel Co. marina on verge of being transformed into eco-friendly resort

BALTIMORE -- A recently passed comprehensive zoning bill in Anne Arundel County includes changes that could pave the way for a developer to transform a long-standing marina into an eco-friendly resort.

This comprehensive rezoning bill will make it a lot easier for the owner of Liberty Marina, on the South River, to build a 199-room hotel with three restaurants, 13 condos, a swim-up bar and a wedding venue on the property.

The bill will allow heavy commercial uses in addition to the marina on the property.

Before the vote, neighbors voiced concerns about the project and how it would impact their way of life.

"It would be a change in character to the neighborhood and the traffic congestion," Jennifer B. said. "I mean that stands for itself."

"They have not provided any data to demonstrate that the use will not have a detrimental impact on traffic, which is a disaster on Route 2, the congestion, and the property values in the area," added James Kujowski.

Harvey Blonder, the developer, told WJZ his hotel will bring jobs and revenue to the county, and it will also be eco-friendly with solar panels and a new sewer pumping station.

The project will be monitored closely by the Rivers Federation, Executive Director Matt Johnston.

"Any project that's in the critical area, you want to make sure that the construction is very carefully planned, because you could have a lot of erosion come off into the river," Johnston said.

"I support the vision of a clean marina and public access at this busy commercial location, but the project has a lot of legal requirements in the county code to meet before it can be built, with traffic impact and environmental impact topping the list," Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said.

The proposal still has to go through a lengthy approval process before it can be built.

Pittman says residents will have an opportunity to review and comment on the proposal.