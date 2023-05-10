Watch CBS News
Lockout lifted at Franklin High School, other Baltimore County schools after shots fired in area

By CBS Baltimore Staff

No one allowed in or out of Franklin High in Reisterstown due to police activity
BALTIMORE - A lockout was lifted at Franklin High School in Reisterstown, and surrounding schools, after shots were fired in the area.

Police activity in the area was prompted by a reported shooting in the 11900 block of Reisterstown Road on Wednesday. 

Baltimore County Public Schools said the schools were placed on "lockout" as a precautionary measure.

That means no one was allowed in or out of the school. Normal school activities continued inside the school.

District officials said Owings Mills High School and Owings Mills Elementary School were also placed on "lockout" status.

Police said they found shell casings, but didn't find anyone injured by gunfire.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 11:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

