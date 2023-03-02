Lockdown lifted, no threat found at Digital Harbor High School following police investigation

BALTIMORE -- The lockdown has been lifted at Digital Harbor High School, a magnet school in South Baltimore, following a police investigation Thursday morning, Baltimore City Public Schools said.

District officials confirmed that students and staff are safe.

Lockdown at Digital Harbor has been lifted. Students & staff are safe. Police have confirmed there's no need for further concern. https://t.co/fmjbAgv3YN — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) March 2, 2023

Police also said there is no need for further concern.

The lockdown was prompted by reports of an reported armed person. Police said no shots were fired and there was no active shooter.

Digital Harbor High School is currently on lockdown. All students and staff are safe and secure. We will keep you updated once the lockdown has been removed. BPD are currently doing a search of our entire building to ensure that every space in our building is safe. — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) March 2, 2023