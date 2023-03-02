Lockdown lifted, no threat found at Digital Harbor High School following police investigation
BALTIMORE -- The lockdown has been lifted at Digital Harbor High School, a magnet school in South Baltimore, following a police investigation Thursday morning, Baltimore City Public Schools said.
District officials confirmed that students and staff are safe.
Police also said there is no need for further concern.
The lockdown was prompted by reports of an reported armed person. Police said no shots were fired and there was no active shooter.
