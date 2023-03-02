Watch CBS News
Local News

Lockdown lifted, no threat found at Digital Harbor High School following police investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Lockdown lifted, no threat at Digital Harbor after police investigation
Lockdown lifted, no threat at Digital Harbor after police investigation 01:43

BALTIMORE -- The lockdown has been lifted at Digital Harbor High School, a magnet school in South Baltimore, following a police investigation Thursday morning, Baltimore City Public Schools said.

District officials confirmed that students and staff are safe.

Police also said there is no need for further concern.

The lockdown was prompted by reports of an reported armed person. Police said no shots were fired and there was no active shooter. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 10:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.