Loch Raven's girls' basketball coach faces assault allegations stemming from DPW day job

BALTIMORE -- A Department Public Works supervisor who faces allegations of assaulting a subordinate is also the head coach of a girls' varsity basketball team at Loch Raven High School, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

Jerome Odell Ragsdale, a supervisor in the trash and recycling collection division, has been charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual contact, the Baltimore Banner reported on Friday.

Ragsdale allegedly propositioned the employee for sex on multiple occasions and at one point offered to pay her $1,000 to recant a statement she made to human resources, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The allegations stem from March 2022 when Ragsdale allegedly drove a female DPW employee to a hotel after asking her to get into his vehicle, the Baltimore Banner reported.

The employee said she asked him to stop the car and let her out. Ragsdale later pulled out cash in attempt to entice the employee, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The employee alleged that Ragsdale grabbed her and touched her underwear after she informed him that "no means no," the Baltimore Banner reported. On another occasion, he reportedly showed up at her house.

At one point, another supervisor relayed to the employee that Ragsdale was willing to pay her $1,000 to recant the report she provided to human resources regarding his behavior, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The Baltimore Banner reported on Friday that Ragsdale has been the head coach of the Loch Raven girls' varsity basketball team since the 2016-17 season. Before that, he had spent two seasons coaching the Raiders junior varsity squad.

Loch Raven athletic director Michael McEwan acknowledged to Baltimore Banner reporters that he was aware of the assault allegations but could not comment on a personnel matter.

Baltimore Banner reporters asked McEwan if Ragsdale had been or would be removed from his position as coach. McEwan told them that all "coaching contracts are year-to-year." He also said that Ragsdale was busy attending to a "family emergency," according to the Baltimore Banner.