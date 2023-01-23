Local Maryland businesses deal with surge of egg prices

BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year!

THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year.

"People love their bacon, egg, and cheese. People love their omelets. And we couldn't do what we do without eggs," said Charissa Costa of THB. "We rely on other items to go up and down to cover the cost. As a very last resort, we will increase prices."

Willow Valley Farm in Glen Arm also charges $4.50 a dozen. Owner Jamie Enders says demand for eggs has surged. "We've seen our sales grow about 30 percent in the last six months, mainly because the egg prices and the shortages of eggs in the store," said Enders.

So what's causing the rise in egg prices? According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the U.S. is facing its deadliest outbreak of avian flu in history. This is impacting production and supply, leaving individual shoppers to choose to eat something else for breakfast.

Charissa Costa, owner of THB Bagelry, said that while individual shoppers may choose to eat something else for breakfast, restaurants cannot change their menu and still need eggs, so they will continue to buy them.

Egg prices have been steadily increasing, with shoppers and restaurants feeling the effects. It's a problem that's hard to ignore.