Local florist provides Marylanders with the perfect floral arrangements for their holiday season

BALTIMORE- Although Christmas trees take center stage during the holidays, poinsettias and wreaths are other seasonal decor you don't want to neglect.

Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses offer all of these and more as they host a holiday open house Saturday with discounted floral arrangements.

After a two-year hiatus, Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses are opening their doors again for the holiday season.

Fifty employees help grow, cut and deliver a wide selection of flowers and plants for customers.

But when December rolls around, customers flock to the Towson business to pick up unique arrangements.

"We grow these poinsettas," Kaitlin Radebaugh, the floral shop owner, said. "We hand make all these floral arrangements. You're not going to find a mixed evergreen tree anywhere else."'

The shop offered a merry welcome at their location on East Burke Avenue with hot cocoa, cookies and a discount of 25% on all their fragrant plants.

Every year, Lyn Harper fills her trunk up with the festive arrangements to bring a cozy aroma and feel back to her home in Ruxton.

"They have everything I want actually," Harper said. "I think the things last longer and prices are fine and I know the Radebaughs. So, it's really nice to support the family business."

This started off with just one farmer wanting to spread a little joy with their greenery. But now 99 years later, they've expanded to multiple greeneries and a legacy customers can admire.

"I love seeing old customers and I love seeing new customers who've never walked in and say, 'we had no idea how many greenhouses you had' and it's wonderful," Radebaugh said.

It's been four generations since Kaitlin's great grandfather turned his home into a flower shop.

With a design center across the street and a market filled with food from surrounding local businesses, it's a place that is eager to keep tradition alive.