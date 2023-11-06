Local farm helps veterans tackle trauma with mother nature

Baltimore -- Ten veterans are set to graduate from an innovative training program at Talmar Farms.

In the program, which is in its fifth year, former service members learn about the agricultural industry to train for new jobs, while invoking the healing power that comes with being in nature.

The veterans grow fruits and vegetables while healing their personal traumas.

"We're all dealing with the same problems, but we all find joy in each other and we get a chance to bond," said Al Jackson, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

That bonding occurs through shared experiences of depression, loneliness, battles with addiction, and other challenges.

Dara Perkins is a U.S. Army veteran who was serving in South Korea when an injury forced her to give up her career.

Perkins said she "came out of a really dark, gloomy, spiraling out of control, mental destitution."

For Al Jackson, it's been a journey of healing from the war in Vietnam, and making peace with images of his mind that he will never forget, along with feelings of loneliness.

"This helps a lot. It gives you an opportunity to be around other veterans, and it also gives you an opportunity to learn about nature and about the gift that Earth brings," Jackson said.

For the past 5 years, through a partnership with the Maryland VA's Vocational Rehab Service and Talmar Farms, they have helped vets break through barriers of access to jobs and resources.

"Some people say farming? I'm not a farmer, but when people come here, and they experience Talmar, and they get their hands in the dirt, and they see what other jobs this can lead to," Program Manager Laverne Harmon said.

That second chance to grow in a new occupation they never considered before has led to internal healing for program participants.

"It will get you away from the past, and it gives you an opportunity to enjoy what you have, which is life," Jackson said.

One plant, one trauma, and one harvest at a time, veterans at Talmar Farms are conquering the many battles of the mind together.