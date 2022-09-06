Local exhibitors tapped to provide food, entertainment at Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's Fleet Week and Flyover curated an all-local exhibitor experience for guests.

The event showcases and celebrates the rich maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay while honoring service members of the past and present.

At the Inner Harbor and Port Covington, you will find ship tours, festivals and hands-on activities starting Sept. 7–13.

"We have about 35 exhibitors at the Inner Harbor, another dozen at Port Covington and we've curated them to be 100% local so we're really showing the love to all things Baltimore," Fleet Week Director of Special Events and Operations Kathy Hornig said.

This includes Creole Soul Restaurant, which operates out of R House in Remington.

Owners Dedric Richardson and Shunquita Neal or "Chef Que" serve up dishes with the spirit of New Orleans and will compete in the upcoming Fleet Week Crab Soup Cook-Off Friday at the Bicentennial Plaza.

Chefs visiting from a few of the visiting ships will go up against Baltimore's best to compete for bragging rights and the Fleet Week 'Souper' Bowl trophy.

While Chef Que prepares to throw down at the competition, this celebration carries a deeper meaning to the couple.

"We are tired military veterans. There's roughly 50 years of military service between the both of us," Neal said. "Fleet Week just feels like home again to us."

Richardson said he was a chief information systems technician and also spent time on the ground in Afghanistan while Neal was a chief logistics specialist for aviation.

"The camaraderie lasts forever and because of that we look forward to serving them just like we served the country we look forward to giving back to them," Richardson said.

While the flavors you come across during the festivals may be appealing, the attractions will be eye-catching.

The Maryland Science Center will be one of the exhibitors that hosts hands-on activities for children.

"On Sunday at 4 o'clock you can find the Maryland Science Center in the family fun tent, and we're going to have some demonstrations and hands-on activities that are all around the theme of water," Valerie Sullivan said.

Maryland Fleet Week launched a phone app to provide guests with what to do where and when.

You can also find more information about the events here.