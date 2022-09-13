Local Catholic schools see enrollment spike, Archdiocese looks to fill 100 teacher openings

BALTIMORE - This year, enrollment at area Catholic schools increased by hundreds.

There's about 530 new students enrolled this year from the previous academic year, according to the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Although several factors play into the reason behind the uptick, the archdiocesan response to the Coronavirus pandemic made more people aware of the private school education option, according to Dr. Donna Hargens who is the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

"We know that (in-person learning) is the best educational environment for students," Hargens said, "and we know that parents wanted it. We appreciated our educators who stepped up to provide that learning experience for our students. That gave people the opportunity to access Catholic education and then to stay with us because they experienced it."

In total, there's approximately 25,000 students enrolled in archdiocesan and independent Catholic schools.

The influx in students has put pressure on filling about 100 open teacher positions, according to the superintendent.

At Mercy High School Baltimore, a college preparatory school for young women, there was a 10% increase in the last year, which yielded the largest freshman class this falls since 2008, explained school president Mary Beth Lennon.

However, the school was able to start the year fully staffed, Lennon added.

"Our Catholic schools and here at Mercy High School in particular, we had the flexibility, the commitment of teachers and some of the ability to really respond in the pandemic that kept students learning, playing, laughing," said Lennon.

Aside from the protocols putting Catholic private schools on the map for new students and their parents, other contributing factors to the increase in enrollment is the demand for high academic standards offered by the school system, the superintendent said.

Parents who made the switch to a private catholic school for this academic year echo that idea.

"It had a part to play in it (Coronavirus protocols), but I also think the real reason why we're here is because of the unique opportunity Mercy High School presents along with the religious foundation, the academic rigor and the social aspects, combine all those four things together and that's why we're here at Mercy," said Dana Angelini.

For Georgia Hanna-Leverett, Mercy High School's sophomore class president, this is also the reasoning behind her attendance.

"I'm in the Catherine McAuley honors program and the Women in Medicine program, which allows me to visit Mercy Medical Center as well as shadow medical professionals and I did not see that offered at any other schools," said Hanna-Leverett.

As the school year is underway, the system is still actively recruiting for open positions. If you're interested in what may be available, click here.