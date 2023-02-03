Local breast surgeons reflect on plights and successes during National Women's Physician's day

BALTIMORE — February 3 is National Women Physician's Day. WJZ is celebrating women in the area who are breaking barriers within the medical industry.

Doctors Maryam Jaberi, Noeline Rajarajan, and Kristen Fernandez are breast surgeons at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital

"I always say that breast surgery chose me, and I didn't choose it because if a woman came in with a breast cancer diagnosis often, they would look at me because I was the only woman in the room," Fernandez said.

National Women Physician's Day recognizes the industry trailblazers and advancements.

"I was only the second woman to graduate from this program, and it's the second-oldest program in the country now I think half of our residents are females," said Dr. Fernandez.

Their team of women's health specialists covers breast cancer and non-cancerous breast diseases.

"We have a fantastic relationship, we're really like a family here, and we like to embrace that attitude," Rajarajan said.

These women say their successes have not been met without its fair share of challenges.

"We faced the continuous challenge of showing ourselves better and making sure we were heard and seen," Jaberi said.

" As a woman, you have to work doubly harder and you have to go out there and work hard and tell them your story and how you can make a difference in women's lives," said Dr. Rajarajan.

They say being a woman has allowed them to better relate and support patients.

"In the field of surgery, we need women, so it's an advantage—patients are seeking women surgeons," said Dr. Jaberi.

All 3 women have been honored as Baltimore Magazine's 2022 top doctors in breast surgery.

"It's a testament to what we do here we put our patients first we treat them like family, one of my greatest joys is educating these women, empowering these women," said Dr. Rajarajan.

Through their work, they continue to break barriers and impact the Baltimore community.