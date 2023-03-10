Community MVP: Fade 4 the Grade helps young men in Crofton

BALTIMORE — This week, Torrey Smith visited Crofton and Anna Roanoke County to explore the extraordinary work of "Fade 4 the Grade" a local barber shop helping to empower young men through grooming and mentorship.

Fade 4 the Grade started out as a school initiative to inspire young men to take pride in their parents and strive for success, Dorian Purnell, the shops' owner, told WJZ.

"We know what grooming can do as far as building their confidence," Purnell said. "We know that once a kid looks in the mirror, or when they're around their friends, you know, they get a level of confidence that that helps them want to achieve anything that they want to do."

Fade 4 the Grade is a mobile barbershop, so they are able to reach many people across the state. "I go to make different rounds in different counties in the city, no matter where it's at," Purnell told WJZ. "We'll pull up, and we'll be able to serve as kids for a certain amount of hours of the day."

Purnell reflected on his experience mentoring a young boy who he said always came into the barbershop with his report card, showing his consistent grades.

"He always looked up to me as that role model," Purnell said. "Now he's he's in the real estate school. He's in the college he's he's done a lot of positive things. So I reflect and look back at him to see how this program can really impact an African American community."

Purnell said that while the shop deliberately aims to help empower Black youth, the work doesn't end there. "One thing that we stress you know at Fade 4 the Grade is that no matter color of skin, we want to serve as people,"With Purnell told WJZ. "We know what issues plague certain communities, no matter what race skin tone or whatever. We're just here to help anybody."