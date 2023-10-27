Watch CBS News
Loaded gun found inside Edgewood High School student's locker

BALTIMORE -- Edgewood High School staff found a loaded firearm in a student's locker on Friday, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Staff discovered a Walther PK380 handgun while conducting an administrative search in response to the odor of marijuana, deputies said.

The gun appeared to be loaded with ammunition, too, according to authorities.

The student "will be waived to adult status for purposes of prosecution" due to "the seriousness and potential danger posed by" their actions, deputies said.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is collaborating with Harford County Public Schools, and the Harford County State's Attorney's Office to find a swift resolution to the incident.

