Loaded gun found at Owings Mills children's indoor playground

BALTIMORE -- A loaded gun was found at a children's indoor play business in Owings Mills Sunday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers took possession of the gun after being called to the Hyper Kidz facility in the 11400 block of Cronridge Drive just after 3:15 p.m., according to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

Bynia Reed, the co-founder and CEO of Hyper Kidz, told the Banner in a text message that the company is cooperating with the police investigation and using video footage to identify "the negligent parent" who dropped the gun.

"We are parents too and this is being taken very seriously on all fronts," Reed told the Banner.