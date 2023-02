BALTIMORE — A loaded gun was found at Mervo High School, a source told WJZ.

Just in: Source says loaded gun was found on a male student inside Mervo today.



The source said multiple officers had to subdue the student in order to retrieve the weapon.



Source says the student is now in custody.@wjz pic.twitter.com/eueOlpaJyk — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) February 3, 2023

The source said that the student is now in custody.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.