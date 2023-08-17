Loaded backpacks could cause long-term harm. Here's how to stay safe at school

A local doctor weighs in on backpack safety as we get back to school

BALTIMORE -- As the kids saddle up for school, there are dozens of factors to think about, but one often overlooked is the weight that class might literally be putting on your kids.

The strain of loaded backpacks could have long-term consequences on neck and back health, experts say.

WJZ talked to Dr. Jennifer Gourdin, a family medicine specialist at Kaiser Permanente, about what you can do to minimize any harmful effects the bags can have on your neck and back.

The signs of a bag being too heavy, aside from the child falling over like a turtle on its back, are numerous.

"If the child is struggling, you know, to put the backpack on, if they're leaning for it, they have posture changes," Dr. Gourdin said. "They're hunched over why carrying the backpack - that's another important sign to look for."

While there are telltale visual signs, be sure to listen to your child too.

"If they're complaining of any neck, shoulder or back pain, numbness or tingling in their arm, these are all important signs that who is saying that the backpack is like likely too heavy," she said.

Overloading any backpack can cause problems, but there are things to look for while bag shopping that can help avoid pain down the line.

"You should look for a lightweight backpack, it is important for the straps to be padded, and the wider the strap, the better." Dr. Gourdin said. "If the backpack has a chest strap or a waist strap, that's also helpful because it helps to distribute the weight more evenly."

The doctor said it's also important to think of the limit or proportion and weight that a backpack should be, relative to the size of your student.

"So the backpack shouldn't exceed more than 10 to 20% of your child's body weight," Dr. Gourdin said. "So if your child weighs eighty pounds, the backpack should be more than eight pounds," she said. "And so parents can definitely, you know, weigh the backpack to check and see, but I think most importantly is looking for those warning signs that we shared."