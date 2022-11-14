Lizzo announces 2023 performance at CFG Arena in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Grammy-award winner Lizzo announced she will be coming to Baltimore during her tour.

The singer is set to perform at CFG Bank Arena on May 9, 2023 in part of her 2022 tour called The Special 2our.

The tour begins April 21 in Knoxville, Tennessee and goes on to 17 other cities across North America.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. at lizzomusic.com.