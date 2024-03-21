Living comfortably in Baltimore requires near $90,000 salary, study says

BALTIMORE -- If you're a single adult living in Baltimore, you'll need to make an $84,989 salary to 'live comfortably', according to a 2024 study by Smart Asset.

That's an hourly wage of $40.86 for a single adult, and a $218,733 for a family of four with two working adults and two children.

The report from SmartAsset looked at 99 of America's largest cities.

According to the study, Houston, El Paso, and Lubbock, Texas, are the cities with the lowest salaries needed to live comfortably, with amounts of $75,088, $75,254, and $75,379 respectively.

New York City, San Jose, and Irvine, California ranked as the cities with the highest salaries needed for comfort. New York City ranked most expensive, with a salary of $138,570 required for a single adult, followed by $136,739 for San Jose, and $126,797 for Irvine.