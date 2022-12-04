LIVE BLOG: Broncos lead 9-3

BALTIMORE-- It is week 13 of the NFL season and the Ravens are set to host a battle at the bank against the Denver Broncos. Tune in here for the latest and greatest plays of the game. Kick off is a 1 p.m. on CBS.

3:35 p.m.- The injuries are piling up for the Ravens. Tight End Isaiah Likely heads to the blue medical tent with an injury and the team has ruled Patrick Queen out for the rest of the game with a thigh injury.

LB Patrick Queen (thigh) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

3:13 p.m.- The Ravens try a trick play and James Proche is intercepted by Justin Simmons. 2nd INT of the day for Simmons

3:09 p.m.- At the end of the 3rd quarter the Broncos lead the Ravens 9-3. Baltimore has the ball at the 50-yard line.

We're headed to the 4th. pic.twitter.com/Fuyh00z63d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

3:03 p.m.- Brandon McManus extends the Broncos lead with a 50-yard field goal. Denver leads Baltimore 9-3 in the 3rd quarter.

2:58 p.m.- Tyler Huntley is intercepted by Denver's Justin Simmons. The Broncos take over at the 40.

2:38 p.m.- The Ravens announce that QB Lamar Jackson will NOT return with a knee injury. Backup Tyler Huntley will finish this game out.

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

2:28 p.m- At halftime, the Ravens trail the Broncos 6-3. Baltimore has 6 first downs and 122 total yards at the half. QB Lamar Jackson remains questionable to return with a knee injury.

We're down 6-3 at the break. pic.twitter.com/lWueKbqMcK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

2:17 p.m.- The Broncos connect on a 41-yard field goal to take the lead back 6-3 in the final seconds of the first half.

1:53 p.m.- The Ravens red zone struggles continue. After the offense falls flat but Justin Tucker comes through with a field goal. This game is tied up 3-3 in the 2nd quarter.

A 26-yard field goal by @jtuck9 ties the game at 3-3 in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/8VIZoj9zaG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

1:39 p.m.- Tyler Huntley is in at quarterback. Lamar Jackson heads to the locker room and the Ravens announce that he is questionable to return with a knee injury.

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is questionable to return. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

1:35 p.m.- End of the 1st quarter and the Ravens trail the Broncos 3-0. Baltimore only has 1 first down in the game.

We're down 3-0 after the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/2UbDkUlqlt — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

1:25 p.m.- The Ravens announce that Patrick Mekari is questionable to return with a foot injury. Mekari was starting in place of Ronnie Stanley who is inactive.

LT Patrick Mekari (foot) is questionable to return. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

1:15 p.m.- A disappointing start for the Ravens offense. A quick 3 and out gives the ball back to the Broncos.

1:09 p.m.- The Ravens defense comes up with a big 3rd down stop but the Broncos kick a 52-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.