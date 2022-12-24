LIVE BLOG: Ravens lead the Falcons 14-3 at the half

BALTIMORE- It's week 16 of the NFL Season and the Ravens are set to host a battle at the Bank against the Atlanta Falcons. Tune in here for the latest and greatest play of the showdown.

2:28 p.m.- Falcons get on the board with a field goal, at the half the Ravens lead it 14-3.

We're up 14-3 at the break. pic.twitter.com/CKe8Jz5aN2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 24, 2022

2:10 p.m.- Touchdown Baltimore! Tyler Huntley connects with Demarcus Robinson for a 6-yard touchdown. First TD reception by a Ravens WR since week 3. Baltimore converts the 2-point attempt and lead 14-0.

1:54 p.m.- The Falcons converted on 4th and 2 but Marlon Humphrey punched the ball out and the Ravens recover. 1st and 10 Baltimore.

FRUIT PUNCH IS BACK❗️@marlon_humphrey forces the fumble and @Patrickqueen_ recovers!



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/K8EPtvcCjf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 24, 2022

.@jtuck9 hits a 27-yard field goal to give us a 6-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/S6FyuA7SgM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 24, 2022

1:45 p.m.- Big 36-yard gain from Mark Andrews moved the Ravens down the field but the offense could not get it in the end zone. Justin Tucker connects on a 27-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 6-0 lead.

1:39 p.m.- At the end of the 1st quarter the Ravens lead the Falcons 3-0.

1:37 p.m.- Falcons go for it on 4th and 5 but the Ravens defense holds. Baltimore takes over on downs.

1:31 p.m.- Justin Tucker's 55-yard field goal attempt is blocked. Back-to-back games with a FG blocked for Tucker.

1:17 p.m.- Justin Tucker's field goal gives the Ravens a 3-0 midway through the first quarter.

We're on the board first! @jtuck9 makes it 3-0 in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/Wej4ucYGci — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 24, 2022

1:11 p.m.- Ravens defense comes up with a big stop on 3rd and 2 forcing a Falcons punt.