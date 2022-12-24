LIVE BLOG: Ravens lead the Falcons 14-3 at the half
BALTIMORE- It's week 16 of the NFL Season and the Ravens are set to host a battle at the Bank against the Atlanta Falcons. Tune in here for the latest and greatest play of the showdown.
2:28 p.m.- Falcons get on the board with a field goal, at the half the Ravens lead it 14-3.
2:10 p.m.- Touchdown Baltimore! Tyler Huntley connects with Demarcus Robinson for a 6-yard touchdown. First TD reception by a Ravens WR since week 3. Baltimore converts the 2-point attempt and lead 14-0.
1:54 p.m.- The Falcons converted on 4th and 2 but Marlon Humphrey punched the ball out and the Ravens recover. 1st and 10 Baltimore.
1:45 p.m.- Big 36-yard gain from Mark Andrews moved the Ravens down the field but the offense could not get it in the end zone. Justin Tucker connects on a 27-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 6-0 lead.
1:39 p.m.- At the end of the 1st quarter the Ravens lead the Falcons 3-0.
1:37 p.m.- Falcons go for it on 4th and 5 but the Ravens defense holds. Baltimore takes over on downs.
1:31 p.m.- Justin Tucker's 55-yard field goal attempt is blocked. Back-to-back games with a FG blocked for Tucker.
1:17 p.m.- Justin Tucker's field goal gives the Ravens a 3-0 midway through the first quarter.
1:11 p.m.- Ravens defense comes up with a big stop on 3rd and 2 forcing a Falcons punt.
for more features.