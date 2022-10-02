LIVE BLOG: Ravens face off against Buffalo Bills

BALTIMORE-- Week 4 of the NFL season, Ravens face off against the Buffalo Bills. Join us here for live blog of the biggest plays of the showdown.

3:12 p.m.- The Bills tie the game up. Josh Allen rushes for an 11-yard touchdown to tie the game 20-20. Buffalo has scored 17 unanswered points.

2:55 p.m.- Buffalo's Tyler Bass hits on a 39-yard field goal. The Ravens lead is now 20-13 in the 3rd quarter.

HALFTIME UPDATE: The Ravens have dominated the Bills in the first half. Baltimore leads Buffalo 20-10 at halftime and has the edge in total yards, total plays and time of possession. The offense has scored on 5 of 6 possessions in the game. J..K. Dobbins, coming off a major knee injury, has 2 touchdowns for the Ravens in the first half. On the defense, the Ravens have 2 takeaways after forcing 4 turnovers last week. The Ravens will receive the kick to start the 2nd half.

We're up 20-10 at the break. pic.twitter.com/UzQZSxgeit — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022

2:25 P.M.- Josh Allen connects with Isaiah McKenzie for a Bills touchdown. Ravens lead 20-10 in the final seconds of the first half

2:02 p.m.- Justin Tucker comes up clutch again, nailing a 51-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 20-3 lead in the 2nd quarter. The Ravens have scored on every drive so far in the game.

The 🐐.@jtuck9 hits a 51-yard field goal in the rain and we're now up 20-3 with 3:39 to play in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/5vcSpdra5W — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022

1:56 p.m.- Jackson escapes being sack by Von Miller and Devin Duvernay completes the 21 yard reception.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED 🤯🤯🤯🤯



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/kQOms2KPK9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022

1:44 p.m.- Justin Tucker hits a 42-yard field goal and the Ravens now lead 17-3 in the 2nd quarter.

AutomaTUCK. @jtuck9 hits a 42-yard field goal to extend our lead to 17-3 in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/T6u2Ba6snv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022

1:36 p.m- The Ravens defense forces another turnover! Odafe Oweh forces the fumble and Marcus Williams recovers. 2nd turnover of the day for the Ravens defense. End of the 1st quarter and the Ravens lead 14-3.

1:30 p.m.- For the second time today J.K. Dobbins scores a touchdown! This time it's a 4-yard run and the Ravens now lead 14-3.

In case you thought we were kidding, @Jkdobbins22 does it again❗️❗️



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/19Lz5cG1Tu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022

1:16 p.m. Ravens defense holds and the Bills have to settle for a field goal. Ravens lead 7-3 in the 1st quarter.

1:06 p.m. For the first time since 2020 J.K. Dobbins finds the end zone! Dobbins, coming back from a major knee injury, scores to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead.

No jokes, J.K is BACK❗️❗️❗️



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/AZRcZcqBKs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022

1:05 p.m. INTERCEPTION! Marlon Humphrey picks off Josh Allen and the Ravens are in the redzone.