Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, visiting Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl that travels the world to draw attention to young refugees, is stopping in Baltimore this month as part of a United States tour.

The puppet lands in Boston Thursday and will begin making its way down the East Coast, stopping in New York City and Philadelphia for engagements before appearing in Baltimore on Friday, September 15.

Since July 2021, the puppet made of cane, carbon fiber and other light materials, has visited 15 countries.

A 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refuge named Little Amal walks around Grand Central Station in New York, on Sept. 15, 2022. Seth Wenig / AP

Little Amal will be welcomed to the city by Mayor Brandon Scott and faith leaders Friday afternoon at Baltimore City Hall.

The puppet will then have three public engagements in Baltimore on Saturday, September 16 at the Inner Harbor, Patterson Park and the Love Groove Festival at Robert C. Marshall Park.

Each engagement is free and in partnership with a host of local organizations and businesses.

Here's a schedule and description of each event.

Where's my ice cream? 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Rash Field Park: In partnership with The Charmery, Skatepark of Baltimore and other local organizations, Amal looks for a very special ice cream cone with a flavor created just for her.

11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Rash Field Park: In partnership with The Charmery, Skatepark of Baltimore and other local organizations, Amal looks for a very special ice cream cone with a flavor created just for her. Separated, together 2 p.m. at Patterson Park. In partnership with the Creative Alliance, Amal makes a friend from Mexico who is also alone at the park, where a Latin American festival street festival is being held.



2 p.m. at Patterson Park. In partnership with the Creative Alliance, Amal makes a friend from Mexico who is also alone at the park, where a Latin American festival street festival is being held. Look what grows here 4:30 p.m. at Robert C. Marshall Park. Amal experiences Baltimore's rich Black arts scene at the Love Groove Festival. In Partnership with Baltimore Center Stage, Black Arts District,



The puppet will continue on to Washington D.C., and by the end of the two month U.S. trip it will have more traveled more than 6,000 miles and visited dozens of towns.