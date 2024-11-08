Here's a list of streets set to close Saturday in honor of Baltimore City's Veterans Day Parade

Baltimore City prepares for street closures ahead of parade to honor military veterans on Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The stage is set and the safety barriers are up as Baltimore City prepares to put on a parade to honor military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces on Saturday.

Drivers will start to see detours and parking restrictions go into effect around 9 a.m. between Mount Washington and War Memorial Plaza. Delays are expected and alternate routes are encouraged.

Baltimore City Department of Transportation has urged all motorists to download the Waze.com app for live detour navigation.

Street Closures

However, if you plan on lining the streets to celebrate our veterans or travel through Baltimore, plan for detours, as the following streets will be closed at 9 a.m. with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Streets

Charles Street from Lombard to Madison Streets

Centre Street from Park Avenue to St. Paul Street

Lexington Street from Charles to St. Paul Streets

Lexington Street from Guilford Avenue to Gay Street

Holliday Street from Saratoga to Lexington Streets

Holliday Street from Fayette to Baltimore Streets

Commerce Street from Baltimore to Lombard Streets

Baltimore Street from Hopkins Plaza to Gay Street

Gay Street from Pratt to Lexington Streets

Drivers should also be prepared for temporary traffic stops and delays to keep parade participants safe.

For those who prefer to use public transportation, the Charm City Circulator's Purple and Green Routes will be operating with detours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit the Charm City's Circulator's website.

Preparations Underway

WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez was able to get a sneak peek on Friday night from the ending point of the parade, War Memorial, a fitting stop, as the plaza honors and serves all veterans of Maryland.

Video from past years shows how the city has paid tribute to the sacrifices veterans made. The Washington Monument is the starting point of the event this year, where a wreath-laying ceremony will take place.

A parade will follow featuring a marching band, honor guards, ROTC programs, and more.

The event will take place rain or shine from noon to around 2:30 p.m.