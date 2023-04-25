Watch CBS News
Local News

Linthicum Hardee's employee stabbed in the back by coworker, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A woman is charged with attempted murder after stabbing her coworker with a large knife last week at a Hardee's in Linthicum, Anne Arundel County police said.

Micha Kennedy, 23, of Randallstown is charged with second-degree attempted murder, assault, and other related charges, according to online court records. 

Officers responded at 2 p.m. Friday to the burger joint on Nursery Road, where they learned Kennedy "became upset" with a coworker and allegedly stabbed them in the back with a large knife, police said. 

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Kennedy was arrested without incident. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.