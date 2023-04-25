Linthicum Hardee's employee stabbed in the back by coworker, police say

BALTIMORE -- A woman is charged with attempted murder after stabbing her coworker with a large knife last week at a Hardee's in Linthicum, Anne Arundel County police said.

Micha Kennedy, 23, of Randallstown is charged with second-degree attempted murder, assault, and other related charges, according to online court records.

Officers responded at 2 p.m. Friday to the burger joint on Nursery Road, where they learned Kennedy "became upset" with a coworker and allegedly stabbed them in the back with a large knife, police said.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Kennedy was arrested without incident.