Limited $15 rideshare credits to be provided over St. Patrick's Day weekend in Maryland

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration's Highway Safety Office will be providing $15 rideshare credits to prevent impaired driving in Maryland over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

During last year's St. Patrick's Day holiday period from March 16 to March 21, there were 135 impaired driver-related crashes, 42 injuries and one preventable death in Maryland.

A limited number of rideshare credits will be available to claim each day, Friday and Saturday, March 17-18.

Once the claim limit has been reached, only those who have claimed the rideshare code will be able to redeem the code for that day during these times:

4 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, and

4 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

A new code will be posted at 4 p.m. both days.

To redeem the $15 credit, Marylanders should go to ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare to acquire the daily code, then open the Lyft app, choose "Payment" from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the "Add Lyft Pass" section. After inputting the code, $15 will be applied to the user's account.