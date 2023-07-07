Watch CBS News
Lightning strike sets fire to Carroll County home Thursday afternoon

BALTIMORE -- A lightning strike set fire to a house in Carroll County on Thursday, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

It took 35 firefighters half an hour to put out the house fire in the 5800 block of Ten Estates Drive, fire officials said.

The fire started on the roof in the area of the attic around 2:15 p.m., according to fire officials. 

It caused about $200,000 in damage to the two-story home, fire officials said.

