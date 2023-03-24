Watch CBS News
Light rail train and vehicle collide in Baltimore, transit routes altered

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A light rail train collided with a vehicle in Baltimore's Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood on Thursday, according to the local firefighters' union.

No one was injured during the collision, union officials said.

The Maryland Department of Transportation described the incident as "an accident" in a social media post.

Light rail train service had to be adjusted around the site of the collision, which occurred near the intersection of Howard and Preston streets, transportation officials said.

Train service will temporarily stop at North Avenue and travel back north to Hunt Valley, officials said.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 9:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

