Light rail train and vehicle collide in Baltimore, transit routes altered

BALTIMORE -- A light rail train collided with a vehicle in Baltimore's Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood on Thursday, according to the local firefighters' union.

No one was injured during the collision, union officials said.

The Maryland Department of Transportation described the incident as "an accident" in a social media post.

Light rail train service had to be adjusted around the site of the collision, which occurred near the intersection of Howard and Preston streets, transportation officials said.

Train service will temporarily stop at North Avenue and travel back north to Hunt Valley, officials said.

Light RailLink Service Advisory -- Due to an accident involving a Light Rail train at Howard and Preston Streets, southbound train service will terminate at North Avenue, then travel back north to Hunt Valley, and northbound serv... https://t.co/vfDNlXGMjF — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) March 24, 2023