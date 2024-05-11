Lifebridge Health, American Heart Association teamS up for high blood pressure education month

Baltimore -- May is high blood pressure education month and with that Lifebridge Health and the American Heart Association teamed up to make knowing your numbers easier with convenient screening stations.

It's important to know your numbers and the Higi machine at LifeBridge Health and Fitness in Pikesville does just that by monitoring pulse, weight, BMI, and blood pressure.

"I'm a big fan of the Higi machine. It helps me a lot, it keeps me up to date with everything that's going on," Lifebridge membership coordinator Vanessa Goodwin said.

The 48-year-old credited the Higi station with helping her get in better shape and lowering her risk for heart disease.

"When I'm not feeling good, or I feel sluggish I'm like, ' Okay something is off. Let me go check my blood pressure.' Usually that's my answer," Goodwin explained. "We have a history of it. I've had family members that have died from it. So that's why I'm constantly checking two times a day, morning, afternoon or late evening."

LifeBridge Health and Fitness in Pikesville had the highest usage of any AHA-sponsored Higi stations across the country in 2023. They are mostly located in gyms, community centers, airports, and pharmacies.

"It's an opportunity for people to be able to come and as a regular part of their day have the convenience...and learn more about what's going on in their body," Tracy Brazelton, Executive Director of the American Heart Association of Baltimore, said.

How do I prevent high blood pressure?

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, half of Americans have high blood pressure and many don't know it.

High blood pressure is known as the "silent killer" because you can have it without experiencing any symptoms.

Prevention includes healthy lifestyle changes.

"Eating a diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables, low in fat, salt, and sugar surely contributes to overall health and overall cardiovascular health," Brazelton emphasized. "Living a lifestyle that includes regular exercise."

Plans are in the works to install a Higi machine at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in the coming months.