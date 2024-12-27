Here are Baltimore County Public Library's most popular books of 2024

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Public Library circulated more than eight million physical items during 2024, with several books gaining popularity.

As the year comes to an end, the library shared a list of its most checked-out books of the year, including some that made the list for a second consecutive year.

The top five circulated adult fiction books in 2024:

"Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus

"The Women" by Kristin Hannah

"Think Twice" by Harlan Coben

"The Exchange" by John Grisham

"Resurrection Walk" by Michael Connelly

According to library officials, "Lessons in Chemistry" made the list for the second year in a row, taking the top spot with over 1,850 people checking it out. The novel debuted in 2022 and was turned into a TV series in 2023.

"The second most checked-out book, Kristin Hannah's "The Women," was optioned for a film by Warner Bros., so it may be around for a bit longer too," said Collection Development Manager Jamie Watson. "I love how often a show or movie makes people want to read the book first (or after!)."

The Baltimore County Public Library shared its most circulated books of 2024 as the year comes to an end. CBS News Baltimore

The top five most circulated adult nonfiction books in 2024:

"Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity" by Peter Attia

"Spare" by Prince Harry

"The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War" by Erik Larson

"The Woman in Me" by Britney Spears

"Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear

Library officials credited America's obsession with Prince Harry and Britney Spears for keeping their memoirs on the list for a second year.

According to the library, "Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity" claimed the top spot after being checked out more than 600 times.

The top circulated books in other categories:

Adult Fiction eBook – "The Women" by Kristin Hannah

Adult Nonfiction eBook – "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed" by Lori Gottlieb

Adult Fiction Audiobook – "The Teacher" by Freida McFadden

Adult Nonfiction Audiobook – "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy

If you're looking to discover a new book, you can head to one of the library's 19 branches or sign up for an e-card to use the digital library.