Here are Baltimore County Public Library's most popular books of 2024
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Public Library circulated more than eight million physical items during 2024, with several books gaining popularity.
As the year comes to an end, the library shared a list of its most checked-out books of the year, including some that made the list for a second consecutive year.
The top five circulated adult fiction books in 2024:
- "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus
- "The Women" by Kristin Hannah
- "Think Twice" by Harlan Coben
- "The Exchange" by John Grisham
- "Resurrection Walk" by Michael Connelly
According to library officials, "Lessons in Chemistry" made the list for the second year in a row, taking the top spot with over 1,850 people checking it out. The novel debuted in 2022 and was turned into a TV series in 2023.
"The second most checked-out book, Kristin Hannah's "The Women," was optioned for a film by Warner Bros., so it may be around for a bit longer too," said Collection Development Manager Jamie Watson. "I love how often a show or movie makes people want to read the book first (or after!)."
The top five most circulated adult nonfiction books in 2024:
- "Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity" by Peter Attia
- "Spare" by Prince Harry
- "The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War" by Erik Larson
- "The Woman in Me" by Britney Spears
- "Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear
Library officials credited America's obsession with Prince Harry and Britney Spears for keeping their memoirs on the list for a second year.
According to the library, "Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity" claimed the top spot after being checked out more than 600 times.
The top circulated books in other categories:
- Adult Fiction eBook – "The Women" by Kristin Hannah
- Adult Nonfiction eBook – "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed" by Lori Gottlieb
- Adult Fiction Audiobook – "The Teacher" by Freida McFadden
- Adult Nonfiction Audiobook – "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy
If you're looking to discover a new book, you can head to one of the library's 19 branches or sign up for an e-card to use the digital library.