Liberty Grace Church of God, Care Access host community health and kidney screening

BALTIMORE -- A community screening for heart and kidney-related illnesses was held Saturday at Liberty Grace Church of God in Baltimore.

Residents in the community took advantage of the resources.

Liberty Grace Church of God partnered with Care Access to host the heart and kidney health screening.

"A lot of people will come to something like this as opposed to going into a doctor's office," said Baltimore resident Brenda Fleming. "It's fast, friendly, convenient. It makes it simple. It's easy."

The screening aims to raise awareness and provide testing for certain health risk factors.

"It's best to go early that way," Fleming said. "If' it's diagnosed, it's easier to fix the problem as opposed to waiting until the last minute, having a heart attack, then it's too late."

The screenings test for factors, including a dangerous type of cholesterol known as Lp(a).

"If you have an elevated Lpa it puts you at risk for heart disease and stroke," said Glenn Schatz, Care Access Vice President of Community Engagement.

Lpa impacts one in five people with heightened risk in Black and south Asian communities.

"The challenge with Lpa and why it hasn't been tested before is because it's genetic and there is no treatment," Schatz said. "We are looking to find treatments for the future."

Liberty Grace Church of God is a constant resource to the community.

"We've transitioned in doing more than just worship on Sundays," church member Terris King II said. "How do we really activate this space for people who really need it?"

The church plans to continue events like this in the future.

If you missed Saturday's screening, you can schedule a visit at Care Access's main location in East Baltimore.