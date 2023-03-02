Watch CBS News
'Let it be life': A family's mission to help others after losing daughter, sister Katie Klein to suicide

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE – A Glen Burnie family started a foundation called Let it be Life in memory of Katie Klein, who died by suicide in June 2020.

In a WJZ documentary, Katie's mother and sisters remember her and remember the struggles she faced leading up to her untimely death.

Katie, who was in her 20s when she died, had struggled with depression for years.

Now, her family is working to help others by sharing Katie's story.

For more information on the Let it be Life Foundation, click here.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 8:49 PM

