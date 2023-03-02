'Let it be life': A family's mission to help others after losing daughter, sister Katie Klein to suicide

'Let it be life': A family's mission to help others after losing daughter, sister Katie Klein to sui

BALTIMORE – A Glen Burnie family started a foundation called Let it be Life in memory of Katie Klein, who died by suicide in June 2020.

In a WJZ documentary, Katie's mother and sisters remember her and remember the struggles she faced leading up to her untimely death.

Katie, who was in her 20s when she died, had struggled with depression for years.

Now, her family is working to help others by sharing Katie's story.

