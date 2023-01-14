Watch CBS News
Legislation to be introduced to commemorate late-congressman Elijah Cummings with USPS stamp

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume will be introducing legislature next week that would honor late Congressman Elijah Cummings.

The legislation, which will be introduced on Jan. 17, would be an issuance of a commemorative stamp from the United States Postal Service.

This legislation, to be introduced on the week of Congressman Cummings' birthday, encourages the USPS Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee to recommend to the Postmaster General that a commemorative stamp be issued to celebrate the life and legacy of the late-congressman. 

Cummings, a Congressman in the House of Representatives, from Baltimore, died while in office in 2019.

He was the first Black lawmaker to achieve the honor of lying in state at the nation's Capito  

First published on January 13, 2023 / 7:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

