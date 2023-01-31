Legendary UMBC soccer coach Pete Caringi to retire after 32 seasons

BALTIMORE - A long-time, legendary soccer coach at University of Maryland, Baltimore County is stepping down.

Pete Caringi is retiring after 32 seasons as coach, effective April 1, 2023.

Caringi has coached nine All-Americans and 11 conference championship teams.

Head Soccer Coach Pete Caringi, Jr. Announces Retirement from UMBC https://t.co/l9NskarXv6 — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) January 31, 2023

He coached the 2014 College Cup team and amassed 320 victories.

Of all active NCAA men's head soccer coaches entering the 2022 season, Caringi stood 17th with 310 total victories and 39th with a winning percentage of 59.5.

He came to UMBC in the fall of 1991 and posted a 15-5-1 record, tying a program mark for wins in his first campaign.

His 1999 team earned the program's first NCAA Tournament bid and led the nation in winning percentage at 93.2 (19-1-2). After winning America East Conference titles in 2010, 2012 and 2013, his 2014 squad captured a fourth crown, advanced via shutout in four consecutive road NCAA contests and earned a trip to the College Cup in Cary, N.C.

Caringi also presided over the first UMBC Division I and league-sponsored squad to reach a national semifinal. The Baltimore native earned National Coach of the Year honors from the sport's governing body, the NSCAA (now United Soccer Coaches) and from its most respected publication, Soccer America, in the 2014 season.

Caringi just surpassed former UMBC Head Baseball Coach John Jancuska (1978-2011), completing his 32nd season as a Retrievers' head coach.

During his tenure, Caringi never suffered back-to-back losing fall campaigns.