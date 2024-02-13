Lawmakers propose Sacred Places Safety Act to increase penalties for violent crimes

BALTIMORE -- In recent years, our communities have seen violent crimes committed in or around sacred places like schools, hospitals, places of worship, and funerals. But Tuesday, two Maryland lawmakers from Prince George's county introduced a bill that would increase penalties for violent crimes committed against sacred places.

This bill has bipartisan support and the backing of local prosecutors, including PG county's state's attorney and Baltimore city state's attorney Ivan Bates.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said this bill would operate similar to the hate crime statute - giving a judge the discretion to enhance the penalty if the crime involves a sacred place.

Megan Stokes is the executive director of ACE-AFSCME Local 2250 in Prince George's County, representing school support staff and paraprofessional educators.

"Our members unfortunately have had several safety concerns that have occurred at both schools and on buses," said Stokes.

Stokes said for school support staff, places of learning no longer feel safe.

"We have some of our members who have not been back on a bus since they were attacked," said Stokes.

Last spring, three teens attacked another teen on a Prince George's county school bus and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times.

"Thank God the gun misfired," said Delegate Tiffany T. Alston ( D- District 24).

A month later, a person was shot and killed during a funeral for a 10-year-old girl in Prince George's County.

Closer to home: shootings at Carver Vo-Tech high school and Morgan State University this year rattled school communities in Baltimore.

Senator C. Anthony Muse ( D- District 26) said, "The number of tragedies that have occurred in sacred spaces from schools to hospitals…places of worship….unfortunately it's continuing to grow."

It's a reality Sen. Muse deals with this first-hand.

"As a pastor of a pretty large church, we have security. I never thought I'd see the day when we'd be surrounded by security in our churches…but we are," said Muse.

That's why he's partnering with Del. Alston on legislation to increase penalties for those who bring violence into sacred spaces.

"To make sure that those specific individuals know that we will not tolerate this level of hatred and vitriol in our state," Alston said.

Under the newly proposed Sacred Places Safety Act, if someone is convicted of a violent crime, the judge would have the ability to add an additional penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment if that crime was committed in a sacred place.

P.G. County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said, "Their sentences will reflect the seriousness of their crimes and i believe that will act as a deterrent to commit crimes in these sacred places."

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates also expressed his support for the bill with this statement to WJZ:

"I am proud to support HB547 alongside my colleague, State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. HB547 is an important piece of public safety legislation that will enhance protections for some of the most vital areas of our communities. Common sense bills like this make the 2024 legislative session so critically important to Maryland's public safety." - Ivan Bates.

The bill applies to schools and other places of learning, medical facilities and places of worship. The sacred places safety act was introduced to the house judiciary committee Tuesday. If passed, it will go into effect on June 1, 2024.