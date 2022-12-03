Watch CBS News
Laurel residents warned of dangerous damaged meters stemming from power surge

BALTIMORE -- Laurel residents were told to be wary of the potential risks associated with a power surge in their area on Saturday, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

The power surge damaged meters, which in turn had the ability to harm a person given that they could still have electricity flowing through them, fire officials said.

The Baltimore Gas and Electric Company asked residents to avoid the meters and report any damage to BG&E, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

BG&E had crews working in the area where Laurel Bowie Road intersects with Contee Road in the late afternoon, fire officials said.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 5:13 PM

