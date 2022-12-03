Laurel residents warned of dangerous damaged meters stemming from power surge

BALTIMORE -- Laurel residents were told to be wary of the potential risks associated with a power surge in their area on Saturday, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

The power surge damaged meters, which in turn had the ability to harm a person given that they could still have electricity flowing through them, fire officials said.

ALERT FOR LAUREL RESIDENTS NEAR LAUREL BOWIE RD & CONTEE ROAD. Approx 9am, a power surge effected the area, cutting power & damaging meters. @MyBGE is asking residents to stay away from damaged meters as electricity may still be flowing. Dial 877-778-2222 to report damage. pic.twitter.com/hzc6Dr8Df2 — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) December 3, 2022

The Baltimore Gas and Electric Company asked residents to avoid the meters and report any damage to BG&E, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

BG&E had crews working in the area where Laurel Bowie Road intersects with Contee Road in the late afternoon, fire officials said.