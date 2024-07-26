Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE – A Laurel man died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

According to police, 34-year-old Devin Jones was hit by an unknown vehicle around 3:40 a.m. on July 21, at the intersection of Laurel Fort Meade Road and an unnamed roadway between 3607 and 3601 Laurel Fort Meade Road.

Jones was then transported to Howard General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the vehicle turned right from eastbound Laurel Fort Meade Road onto the unnamed roadway and hit Jones. The vehicle fled in an unknown direction and likely has damage to its undercarriage and front bumper area.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating this crash. Police say anyone with information about this incident or who may have been in the area at the time of the collision should call 410-222-8573 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.