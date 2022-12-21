Late Franco Harris had business venture in Baltimore - bought into Parks Sausage

BALTIMORE - Pittsburgh Steelers fans, and football fans across the country, are mourning the death of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris.

While those in Baltimore are trained not to like the Steelers, Harris embarked on a business venture in Baltimore.

Back in 1996, Harris bought parks sausage, at the time, one of the oldest Black-owned businesses in the United States.

The Parks Sausage Plant is now the Dietz and Watson Plant in Northwest Baltimore.

Harris played at Penn State and was also a nine-time Pro bowler with the Steelers.

He died Wednesday at the age of 72 years old.

Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion, is probably best known for the "Immaculate Reception," one of the greatest football plays of all time, which happened during the 1972 divisional round playoffs.

In just days, the Steelers are set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that game.