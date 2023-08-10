Last Minute Trips: Maryland destinations fit for a a day, or weekend of travel

BALTIMORE -- Even though school is almost back in session, it's not too late to take a vacation. Here's a list of Maryland destinations fit for a day, or weekend of travel.

Great Wolf Lodge | Perryville, Maryland

Located in Perryville in Cecil County, Great Wolf Lodge is just an hour from Baltimore. The resort and indoor water park features a wide selection of amenities and family-friendly activities and events. The attractions include a duckpin bowling alley, indoor ropes course, mirror maze, rock climbing wall, and more.

The resort also includes several dining options, and overnight suites housing up to 13 guests.

You can learn more about the resort by visiting the Great Wolf Lodge website.

Cunningham Falls State Park | Thurmont, Maryland

Located in the Catoctin Mountains, Cunningham Falls State Park is perfect for a day trip full of outdoor activities. You can spend your time swimming, enjoying the beach at Hunting Creek Lake, or hiking on one of 10 different trails.

The park is open from 8 a.m. until sunset April thorough October, and 10 a.m. through sunset November through March.

The Maryland Science Center | Baltimore, Maryland

Filled with interactive exhibits, the Maryland Science center is sure to keep you intrigued during your visit. You can experience what it's like to explore space by simulating NASA experiments, practice chemistry in a real laboratory environment, enjoy immersive 3D movies at the IMAX theater, and much more. There's even a kids' room where your children can learn science through play and experimentation and various stations.

The Science Center is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz Themed Playground, Watkins Regional Park | Upper Malboro, Maryland

If you have children, you know the search for the perfect playground never stops. The Wizard of Oz Themed Playground is located within Watkins Regional Park in Upper Malboro. With play areas themed to different parts of the American musical, it's a fun way for your children to experience the land of Oz in real life.

National Harbor | Fort Washington, Maryland

The National Harbor is a great stop for boutiques, restaurants, sightseeing, and more. If you enjoy a gamble, you can check out MGM National Harbor, a casino resort featuring entertainment, a spa and salon, and retail spaces. You can also take a water taxi to Mount Vernon, or the National Mall. If you feel like shopping, the Tanger Outlets have plenty of big-name retailers. If you aren't catching an outdoor movie on the Patomac, you can find a selection of other events on the National Harbor website.

Ladew Topiary Gardens | Monkton, Maryland

Ladew Garden 20 miles located north of Baltimore in Harford County. With a walk around the 22-acre man made plot, you can view over 100 topiary sculptures.

You can get a taste of local wildlife by taking the Nature Walk, or observe butterfly's up-close and learn about their life-cycle by taking the Butterfly House Tour.

Ladew Gardens is open on Monday and Tuesday from 9 am to 4 pm, Thursday, and Friday from 9 am to 4 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore | Baltimore, Maryland

If you're looking for an immersive zoo experience, the Maryland Zoo might be the place for you. There's a plethora of activities and events for those of all ages. In addition to feeding giraffe's, greeting penguins, or watching rhino training sessions, you can also schedule private zoo experiences to get up close and personal to some of the larger animals.

Ripley's Believe It or Not museum | Ocean City, Maryland

Dubbed "the weirdest open attraction in Ocean City, Ripley's Believe It or Not museum is filled with peculiar displays, art, interactive games, and pop-culture memorabilia. According to the Ripley's website, it takes 2-3 hours to venture around the entire museum of self-guided attractions. When you're done at Ripley's, you can lounge on the beach, or take a stroll on the Ocean City Boardwalk. There you'll find plenty of arcades, ice-cream spots to satisfy your sweet tooth, and a selection of indoor and outdoor amusement park rides.

Ripley's is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.