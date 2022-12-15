Last-minute shopping ideas? Ravens' holiday pop-up shop returns to M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - The sloppy, icy weather didn't stop Ravens fans from doing some holiday shopping at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

The holiday pop-up shop returned this weekend, which gives the public an opportunity to purchase really cool Ravens items.

The shop returns with Christmas around the corner and the Ravens making a push at the playoffs.

The shop is located in the Ravens Team Store at section 153 of M&T Bank Stadium.

It has a wide range of products from outerwear, hats, jerseys to coffee cups and ornaments.

"I am shopping for my son and grandson who are super Ravens fans," said Dr. Efem Imokey.

Fans can get geared up from head to toe for cold gamedays ahead with Ravens' merchandise you can't find anywhere else.

"You can't get it online so it makes it extra special," sales associate Lydia said.

The shop is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday this weekend from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

It's a rare opportunity for fans to shop at the team store when there's not a game.

"Most of the time when I come here I'm just rushing to get to my seat and watch the game," Debra Pollock said.