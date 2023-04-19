Last day of school adjusted for Baltimore County Public Schools

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Public Schools has adjusted the year end date for all schools, BCPS announced Wednesday.

The last day of school for students and teachers will be Tuesday, June 13, 2023, instead of June 21, as previously scheduled.

BCPS said the adjustment was made because they did not use any of the five days built into the academic calendar for inclement weather this year.

COMMUNITY UPDATE: The last day of school for students and teachers will now be Tuesday, June 13, 2023, instead of June 21, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/8GMHNVJaUb. pic.twitter.com/1V8nEDlHIB — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) April 19, 2023

You can find more information at the BCPS calendars page