Last Bromo Art Walk of the year to be held in August

BALTIMORE -- The Bromo Arts District of Downtown Baltimore is hosting its last Bromo Art Walk of the year next month, organizers announced.

In between visiting galleries, artist studios, and pop-up markets in the arts district, attendees of the self-guided art stroll can shop with local vendors of all kinds and participate in hands-on activities.

Attendees will also have access to a variety of special promotions and discounts from eateries like Cajou Creamery, Cuples Tea House, Vegan Juiceology, Maiwand Grill and the vendors of Lexington Market, to name a few.

Among over a dozen performances and galleries participating are Ballet After Dark, the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower, NomuNomu and Studio Q.

The walk happens Thursday, August 24, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Bromo Arts District.

Learn more about the event and register here. Registration is free, but required to get event updates and access to special discounts.

And don't forget about the after party at M&T Bank Exchange, a new venue, with music by DJ duo GRL PWR. The party is free, but visitors will need to present their registration.