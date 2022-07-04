Portion Of North Ave. Closed After Sinkhole Opens In Front Of East Baltimore Row Homes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- A large sinkhole developed in front of two houses on a busy street in East Baltimore, according to the local firefighter's union.

Due to the size of the sinkhole in the 700 block of E. North Avenue, a building inspector has been asked to inspect the houses near it for potential structural damage, union officials said.

Firefighters also contacted the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company and requested that the site be inspected for gas and electric hazards, according to union officials.

Neighborhood Services will be on hand in case local residents need assistance, union officials said.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Monday that North Avenue will be closed in both directions near the site of the sinkhole in the sidewalk between 7 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

All westbound traffic will be detoured at Homewood Avenue while eastbound traffic will be detoured at Greenmount Avenue, according to transportation authorities.

One lane of traffic should be reopened for motorists traveling in each direction on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

It is unclear when North Avenue will be fully reopened to traffic, according to transportation authorities.